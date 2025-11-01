Man injured following aggravated assault in Danville, law enforcement seeking information

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is injured after an aggravated assault that occurred in Danville early Saturday morning, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they responded to reports of an unconscious 38-year-old man found in the parking lot near the 600 block of Lynn Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was taken to SOVAH Health and later taken to another medical facility for further treatment. His current condition was not disclosed.

Authorities have asked the public for information regarding this incident, including any possible video of the scene. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or submit a tip online here.