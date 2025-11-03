Martinsville Police Chief announces he is stepping down

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Robert Fincher, Martinsville’s current Chief of Police, announced on Monday that he will be stepping down from his role, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Fincher has worked with the Martinsville Police Department for 31 years and has served as their police chief for the last three. The City of Martinsville stated that under Fincher’s leadership, “Overall crime in the city has been reduced by one-third, officer retention has improved, and the department has strengthened its relationships with community partners and state and federal agencies.”

Recommended Videos

“After more than three decades in law enforcement, I feel it is the right time to take on the next chapter of my career. The Martinsville Police Department is strong, and its leadership is fully prepared to continue moving forward. I am confident in the team that is in place and grateful for their dedication to our community.” Robert Fincher, Martinsville Chief of Police.

Fincher has also been acting as Martinsville’s interim city manager, a role that he is not currently stepping down from. He stated that his stepping down as Chief of Police would “ensure continued progress” in his role as city manager.

The search process and next steps for selecting the city’s next chief of police will be announced at a later date.