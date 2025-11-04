Franklin-Obenshain face off in contentious 41st District race

It’s a rematch from 2023, and this time the stakes are even higher. Incumbent Chris Obenshain (R) will try to defend his seat from challenger Lily Franklin (D) in a race that’s turning heads across the state.

In 2023, Obenshain defeated Franklin by a margin of 183 votes, a razor-thin margin that looks to be just as close this year. Both candidates have also seemingly broken the bank in this race.

The two have spent just shy of $1 million each on campaign ads. That’s a far cry from the approximate $120k mark each spent in 2023.

WSLS will be live at the polls tonight and will provide updates on the race here.