Gov. Youngkin launches Virginia Care Initiative to support Virginians impacted by government shutdown

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday the launch of the Virginia Cares Initiative, a Commonwealth-wide food drive to support Virginians impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The initiative will provide food assistance to those not covered under the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program, including federal employees.

“Virginia is the first state in the nation providing direct nutritional assistance to SNAP recipients during this shutdown,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “But we know there are still thousands of families, including federal workers and newly eligible Virginians, who are struggling to make ends meet as the Democrat Shutdown continues. The Virginia Cares Initiative ensures that our communities can step forward to bridge that gap, especially as we approach Thanksgiving.”

Under the initiative, Virginians can sign up to support those in need by donating food and funds to the state’s regional food banks. Participants will receive a list of high-demand food items, drop-off locations and open hours. Monetary donations will help food banks purchase more food to meet the spike in demand for emergency food assistance.

“With many Virginians feeling the strain of the federal shutdown, we’re stepping up once again to make sure no Virginian goes hungry,”said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly.“Through theVirginia Cares Initiative, we’re coming together as neighbors to support working families, civilians who support our service branches, and public servants across the Commonwealth.”

Virginians interested in joining theVirginia Cares Initiativecan visit the Virginia Cares Initiative Sign-Up Page.