Bedford man charged with crimes related to using communications systems to communicate with minors

BEDFORD Co., Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Wednesday that it had arrested a 35-year-old man after an investigation.

According to BPD, William Phillips, a resident of Bedford County, was taken into custody on three felony charges involving the use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children under the age of 15.

Recommended Videos

Officials say that no further information regarding the case will be released at this time and those with information should contact the department at 540-587-6011.