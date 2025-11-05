Firefighters contain 75% of brush fires near Montvale

MONTVALE, Va. – First responders from across the region, including the Virginia Department of Forestry, are actively battling multiple brush fires near Route 460 in Montvale.

The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue reported that the fires are located near Villamont Road, Hogan Road, and Quartz Road. Officials say the fires are about 75% contained.

Earlier in the day, several homes were evacuated as a precaution due to the threat posed by the fires. Those residents have since been allowed to return to their homes. So far, only one structure, an unoccupied outbuilding, has suffered fire damage.

To support firefighting efforts, two water refill sites for tankers have been set up, including one at Boxley off Route 460 in Bedford County.

Motorists traveling on US-460 in Bedford County near Lynn Lane (Route 802E/W) should expect delays. The westbound right lane and right shoulder are closed due to the brush fire, according to the latest update from 12:44 p.m. ET on Nov. 5.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.