Franklin shares her goals after winning 41st District seat

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – Democrat Lily Franklin defeated incumbent Republican Chris Obenshain in Virginia’s 41st District race Tuesday night, flipping the seat that covers parts of Montgomery and Roanoke Counties.

Franklin secured victory by approximately 766 votes in a rematch of their 2023 contest, which she had lost by less than 200 votes.

“What this country needs is somebody who is going to fight and bring this country together. We proved that is what people are looking for right here in Southwest Virginia,” Franklin said.

Focus on Regional Equity

The delegate-elect emphasized her commitment to ensuring Southwest Virginia receives equal resources compared to other parts of the state.

“My main goal is to make sure people know that Southwest Virginia deserves to have the same resources the rest of the state has,” Franklin said. “That we make sure that as we’re building into the new majority that we have in Virginia that we also have our equitable share.”

Affordability and Housing

Franklin highlighted addressing housing affordability as a key priority for her upcoming term, which begins in January.

“We can work on some rent capping and make sure we’re doing everything we can to get rid of excessive junk fees,” she said, addressing concerns about rising housing costs in the district.

Hannah Powell, a Franklin voter, cited the candidate’s focus on affordability as a deciding factor. “She seems to care about people and issues like housing and electricity bills. That was her big thing was affordability because she seems to understand that it’s getting harder and harder to afford things.”

Obenshain Concedes

Obenshain acknowledged his defeat in a Facebook post, writing “Friends, sometimes the wind is at our backs, and tonight it wasn’t at our backs. Tonight, was a setback not just for me, but also for the causes I have championed and the people I have sought to represent. Ultimately though, the voters have the final word and while this result is disappointing, I respect their decision tonight... It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 41st District in the House of Delegates. This is my home, and I will never stop fighting for Southwest Virginia. The spirit of service is in my blood, and I look forward to continuing that service in other ways going forward.”