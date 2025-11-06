Bedford County officials give New London trail updates

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford County officials gave an update and said that land clearing work is almost completed in the New London Business and Technology Center.

The land clearing project is progressing ahead of schedule, according to officials and completion is now expected by the end of November. With the accelerated timeline, parks and rec staff will begin reconstructing several trails on the property that were affected by the work.

Temporary closures of the Blue-Orange, Blue and Green trails will remain in effect as staff begin clearing and establishing new trail routes and connections. According to Parks Manager Brian Martin, the team anticipates completing the new trails and reopening them in early 2026.

“We know how important these trails are to our residents, and many have been eager to get back out and enjoy them,” said Martin. “Just as our team redesigned the New London Tech disc golf course to make it even better, we’re taking the same approach here and will be creating new and improved trails that our community can be proud of.”

Future development in the technology park is anticipated, further enhancing available infrastructure and readiness for business growth.