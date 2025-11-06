Future of SNAP and VENA unclear as government shutdown continues

In a dramatic turn of events, federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to continue funding SNAP benefits during the government shutdown, as states like Virginia implement emergency measures to ensure food assistance continues for millions of Americans.

The rulings came just before the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s planned November 1st freeze of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which serves approximately one in eight Americans.

Federal Response and Court Intervention

The Trump administration announced it can only cover about half of November’s SNAP benefits through emergency funds as two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously that the administration must continue funding the program using contingency funds during the shutdown.

Despite the court orders, uncertainty remains about the timing of benefit distributions. “Even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out,” the administration stated.

Virginia’s Emergency Response

Virginia has become the first state to launch its own emergency food program. The Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program will provide weekly payments to EBT cards instead of the traditional monthly disbursement.

“The Youngkin administration is prepared to fund the program through the end of November,” said Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet Kelly. In the WSLS viewing area alone, nearly 151,000 people depend on these benefits, part of more than 850,000 recipients statewide.

Who Qualifies for Assistance

Current SNAP eligibility in Virginia is based on household size and income. For example, a family of three making less than $4,303 monthly (approximately $52,000 annually) may qualify for benefits.

Emergency Food Resources

For those affected by SNAP disruptions, emergency food assistance is available through:

Immediate Assistance:

Call 2-1-1 for food assistance referrals

Visit FeedingSWVA.org for local food pantry locations

Contact Feeding Southwest Virginia or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Fresh Match locations double SNAP benefits for fruits and vegetables

For a full list of resources, click here.

Looking Ahead

Several critical questions remain unanswered:

How quickly states can distribute benefits following the court ruling

The potential duration of the government shutdown

Whether emergency state programs will need to supplement reduced federal funding

State officials across the country continue developing contingency plans while awaiting further federal guidance.