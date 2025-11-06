Lynchburg begins search for next Chief of Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has begun its search for its next top cop.

Lynchburg has partnered with Raftelis, a professional recruitment and leadership consulting firm, to lead the effort to find a new chief for the Lynchburg Police Department.

This search follows the retirement announcement of former Chief Ryan Zuidema, who accepted the position of police chief for the City of Wilmington, North Carolina, in August.

“Our goal is to ensure this process reflects the values, priorities, and needs of both our organization and our community,” said City Manager Wynter C. Benda. “The next Chief of Police will play a pivotal role in building upon LPD’s strong foundation of service, professionalism, and community trust.”

Raftelis will oversee a recruitment process that includes multiple opportunities for input from residents, community partners, and public safety personnel.

Lynchburg will host a Community Input Session on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Heritage High School Auditorium. An online survey will also be available in mid-November for those unable to attend in person.