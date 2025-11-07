Disney brings the Magic to Roanoke; Disney on Ice opens Friday at the Berglund Center

Roanoke – If you can’t make it to Disney, Disney is coming to you! The magic of Disney is in Roanoke. Disney on Ice presents Roanoke Trip Adventures opens Friday at the Berglund Center.

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky.

10 News got a behind-the-scenes look at how the production makes some of Disney’s most iconic characters come to life. Skater Gwyneth Sittar showed us some of their amazing costumes. She said it’s thrilling when the children in the crowd get excited over seeing their favorite characters take the ice.

“It is the most amazing feeling in the world. That is what we do it for these kids, these families, and it’s amazing,” Sittar said.

Skater William Riley showed us some of the interactive props that help bring the production to life including a staff from the Lion King, coconuts from Aladin and even the magic genie lamp.

“Sometimes people can’t make it to Disney World or Disneyland and so for us to be able to bring it to families is really special and just when you can see families singing along and just being as a family is really special,” Riley said.

Tickets are available at DisneyOnIce.com , berglundcenter.live or in person at the Berglund Center Box Office box office.

The show runs through November 9th.