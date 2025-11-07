Law enforcement searching for suspect following Wytheville burglary

Photo of the crime scene on the 500 block of West Lee Highway on Nov. 5.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following a burglary that occurred in Wytheville early on Nov. 5, Wytheville Police Department said.

WPD said the burglary occurred at a business on the 500 block of West Lee Highway around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 5. During the burglary, the following items were stolen:

a cash register containing $1000

a safe

two laptop computers

coins from coin pusher machines

The police department attached images of the scene during the incident. Authorities acknowledged the poor quality of the photos, but hope that anyone familiar with the suspect can help with identification.

Photo of the crime scene on the 500 block of West Lee Highway on Nov. 5. (Copyright 2025 by Wytheville Police Department - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the identification or whereabouts of the suspect, please contact Corporal Kody Thomas at the Wytheville Police Department using the non-emergency number, (276) 223-3300. You can email a tip to WPDTips@wytheville.org or call (276)223-3310.