Resources for Veterans in Southwest/Central Virginia

As Veterans Day approaches, it’s important to take a moment to honor those who have served. Their bravery, heroism and selfless dedication should never be overlooked, as they continue to uphold the values of the United States and protect our freedom. 10 News has compiled a list of a few resources for veterans in our area.

Roanoke

Lynchburg

Highland County:

Valley Healthcare System: Valley Healthcare serves all Service Members, Veterans, and their families. It doesn’t matter what the discharge is, whether active service member or veteran, or if you are a family member who wants help

Rockbridge County:

Rockbridge Area Health Center: The center is honored to support our local veterans by offering high-quality, convenient healthcare as an authorized VA Community Care Network (CCN) provider.

United Way of Rockbridge

Nelson County:

Nelson County’s official website has a comprehensive list of resources offered to veterans here.

Amherst County:

Horizon Wellness Center: Horizon Behavioral Health is committed to supporting service members, Veterans, and their families with a program specifically designed to meet their unique needs.

Appomattox County:

Campbell County:

Charlotte County:

Southern Virginia Workforce: 400 Thomas Jefferson HwyP.O. Box 370 Charlotte Courthouse, VA 23923

Pittsylvania County:

Veterans Business support Fund: The Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce Foundation has partnered with American Legion Post 1097 to establish the Veterans Business Support Fund, dedicated to providing resources for veterans and veteran-owned businesses in our community.

Franklin County:

The Franklin Center: The Franklin Center exists to promote and enhance workforce and economic development through lifelong learning in Franklin County.

Bedford County:

American Legion Board : Board-Canady Post 54 exemplifies and lives out the mission and vision of the American Legion in our local community of Bedford, Virginia. The Post is built on a promise from men and women who swore with their lives to defend and protect the United States through military service. Their promise that began with service in the U.S. Armed Forces continues after their discharge as veterans in service to community, state, and nation.

AmericarePlus: AmeriCare Plus is proud to provide In-Home Care assistance to our Veteran clients throughout the Bedford, VA area.

Montgomery County/ New River Valley:

Virginia Department of Veterans Services - Blacksburg New River Valley Community Services Board, 700 University City Blvd, Room 238, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Virginia Veteran and Family Suppo rt: Monitors and coordinates behavioral health, rehabilitative, and supportive services through an integrated and responsive system of care.

Salem :

All Virginia veterans can also find resources using the Virginia Department of Veterans’ Services. This is a live list, if you have resources or suggestions let us know.