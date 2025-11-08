Skip to main content
Person seriously injured following single-vehicle crash in Carroll County

Photo of impaled vehicle crash in Carroll County on Nov. 7. (Copyright 2025 by Hillsville Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Carroll County on Friday, Hillsville Fire Department said.

HFD said they were dispatched to the 14.1-mile marker on I-77 on Friday after reports of a crash. Upon arrival, crews found an SUV that had been impaled by a guard rail that was blocking the northbound lanes.

Authorities said the driver was already out of the vehicle when they arrived, but had sustained serious injuries and was flown to a trauma center.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were on scene as well, and VSP is investigating the crash.

