Person seriously injured following single-vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Carroll County on Friday, Hillsville Fire Department said.

HFD said they were dispatched to the 14.1-mile marker on I-77 on Friday after reports of a crash. Upon arrival, crews found an SUV that had been impaled by a guard rail that was blocking the northbound lanes.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the driver was already out of the vehicle when they arrived, but had sustained serious injuries and was flown to a trauma center.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were on scene as well, and VSP is investigating the crash.