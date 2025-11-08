Virginia’s Veterans Parade brings hundreds to Downtown Roanoke to salute veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people lined the streets of Downtown Roanoke to salute the men and women who have served the United States in Virginia’s Veterans Parade.

“You know if you don’t get goosebumps at the Veteran’s Day parade, something’s wrong with you, something’s just wrong with you,” Paul Richardson, a volunteer with the Civil Air Service and retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant, said.

Dozens of groups, businesses and organizations took part in the parade. Local high schools displayed their marching bands and color guards, while different branches of the military marched in formation.

Flags were handed out to everyone who sat on the sidewalk to wave to veterans as they passed by, waving hello to everyone.

“You see all the people in the side yelling to you and wishing you well,” Richardson said. “It’s just great to see Roanoke citizens come out here. Not just Roanoke but from all around.”

For the veterans in the crowd, it was a chance to pay respect to their brothers and sisters in arms.

“We kept a lot of people safe throughout the years. WWII, Vietnam, Korea, Gulf Wars and stuff,” Army veteran Larry Reece said. “I just like to see people come out and just honor the military for keeping this country safe.”