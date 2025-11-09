Skip to main content
Roanoke Police searching for critically missing 12-year-old girl

Photo of 12-year-old Trinity Cataleya Ann Russell. (Copyright 2025 by Roanoke Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police Department is searching for a critically missing 12-year-old girl, the police department said on Sunday.

RPD said they are currently searching for 12-year-old Trinity Cataleya Ann Russell. She was last seen leaving her home on the 700 block of Westwood Boulevard NW.

Trinity was last seen wearing a colorful head tie, a black hoodie, green pajama pants, and black Crocs.

If you have any information regarding Trinity or her whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

