Roanoke Police searching for critically missing 12-year-old girl

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police Department is searching for a critically missing 12-year-old girl, the police department said on Sunday.

RPD said they are currently searching for 12-year-old Trinity Cataleya Ann Russell. She was last seen leaving her home on the 700 block of Westwood Boulevard NW.

Trinity was last seen wearing a colorful head tie, a black hoodie, green pajama pants, and black Crocs.

If you have any information regarding Trinity or her whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.