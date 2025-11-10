Martinsville assisted living center closes, draws controversy

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Mulberry Creek Assisted Living announced it will be closing its doors on December 31st over what its parent company, Kissito Health Care, which took over the facility in 2020, calls “financial reasons”. The assisted living facility is one of the services provided there, with rehab & nursing services also offered.

The announcement, made on Facebook, ignited a fury of comments alleging mistreatment at several of its facilities, including the soon-to-be-closed assisted living facility.

Amanda Davis’s grandmother, who she requested we refer to as Miss. Richardson lived at Mulberry Creek for eight years. During that time, she said Richardson received sub-par treatment.

Davis alleges nurses there didn’t properly treat a wound on Richardson’s leg. It, in fact, got so bad that doctors told the family it would cause permanent damage and could cause her toes to fall off.

“You could see all the inside stuff,” said Davis, describing the damage to Richardson’s leg. “The bones, her leg, her toes turned black and the doctors told us they would fall off. This comes from neglect from the nurses.”

Additionally, Davis says the facility did not follow the care requests of the family. Requests were made for Richardson to be fed by staff and bathed as she was blind and needed assistance getting around. Neither requests were followed.

“They (the staff) would drop the plate. Leave it sitting there. Come back and pick it up and not even see if she ate,” said Davis.

In a written statement to 10 News, Kissito Health Care addressed the allegations. They claim they consistently receive positive feedback from families and residents.

“Mulberry Creek Assisted Living follows all guidelines and policies to ensure our residents’ care requirements are met. We have a corporate quality compliance line for concerns. Since assuming operations, Mulberry Creek Assisted Living has maintained a strong survey record. We have received positive feedback from both state officials and families,” said a spokesperson for Kissito.

Davis, however, feels her complaints went largely unresolved. The rehab & nursing facility are expected to remain open at this time.