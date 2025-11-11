Alleghany High football coach reflects on Owen Burch’s impact

LOW MOOR, Va. – Neighbors in Covington and Alleghany County are mourning after a beloved Alleghany High School student and football player died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Owen Burch, 17, will be laid to rest later this week, just a day before the Cougars begin a quest for the state championship on Friday night. Burch was a senior offensive lineman on the team.

“We met yesterday, and we wanted to get a sense of whether or not the kids wanted to push forward in light of everything, and they do. I think the fact that … he was always here and he didn’t miss and he was 100 percent committed to the team, I think that was a factor for them,” said head football coach Will Fields.

Counselors were on hand when students returned to class on Monday. While Alleghany Highlands Public Schools were closed for the Veterans Day holiday, Fields said a local church was open to students still processing the loss of someone who was always there for them.

“He connected with so many people. He was not a loud person,” Fields said. “He was a giant, but he was quiet and unassuming, but he just had a way of connecting with people, and I think that’s the biggest thing that people are gonna miss, is that he’s just a confidant, a friend, a sounding board, those things are just gone now.”

In a statement, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools said:

“Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is saddened by the loss of a valued Alleghany High School student on November 8th. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. AHPS employees and students’ families can access helpful resources from the National Association of School Counselors. Additional resources are available by calling the Alleghany Highlands Community Services Board at (540) 965-6537 or dialing 988.”

A visitation will be held Wednesday evening beginning at 6 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home in Covington. Burch’s services are Thursday at 1 p.m., also at Nicely Funeral Home.