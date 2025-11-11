Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing jury duty scam

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement warning of an ongoing jury duty scam that is impacting the area.

PCSO said residents have been receiving phone calls from numbers claiming to be the sheriff’s office. The scammer often claims you failed to appear for jury duty, missed a federal summons, or are the subject of a civil or criminal contempt citation and must immediately resolve the issue to avoid arrest. All of these are false.

Scammers will also say one or more of the following lines:

“This is Deputy _____ from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.”

“There is a warrant for your arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.”

“You must pay a bond or fine immediately to prevent deputies from coming to your home.”

“Stay on the line while you make the payment.”

PCSO said no law enforcement agency in Virginia will demand money over the phone, ask for gift cards, or threaten to arrest you if you don’t make a payment.

If you receive one of these calls, never send money or give any personal information. Hang up and ensure you document the call. After the call ends, contact the sheriff’s office using their non-emergency line at (434) 432-7931.