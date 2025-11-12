Amherst County Fire and EMS issues smoke advisory due to wildfire in Botetourt and Craig Counties

AMHERST CO., Va. – Amherst County Fire and EMS announced Wednesday that their 911 Center had received multiple calls regarding a smoky haze, specifically around Route 130.

Officials said after consulting with the U.S. Forest Service and meteorology resources, Amherst Co. Fire and EMS believes the smoke is coming from the large wildfire that originated in Botetourt and Craig Counties.

Officials released the following statement: