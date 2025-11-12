Amherst County Fire and EMS issues smoke advisory due to wildfire in Botetourt and Craig Counties

AMHERST CO., Va. – Amherst County Fire and EMS announced Wednesday that their 911 Center had received multiple calls regarding a smoky haze, specifically around Route 130.
Officials said after consulting with the U.S. Forest Service and meteorology resources, Amherst Co. Fire and EMS believes the smoke is coming from the large wildfire that originated in Botetourt and Craig Counties.
Recommended Videos
Officials released the following statement:
**SMOKE ADVISORY**
Our 911 center has received multiple calls in the last 30 minutes regarding a smokey haze, specifically around Rt 130.
After consulting with U.S. Forest Service officials and meteorology resources, we believe the smoke is coming from a large wildfire that originated in Botetourt/Craig Counties. A shift in wind direction and force has caused the smoke to push our direction, through Big Island and into the Elon/Monroe area.
We take every report of smoke seriously, especially with the current weather outlook. Because of this, we are asking that you only call 911 if you see flames or a credible source of the fire so we can direct resources appropriately.
There is not currently a burn ban in place for Amherst County. However, we highly recommend you hold off on any burning until weather conditions improve.
As always, if you need our assistance, please call our dispatch center at (434)946-9300, or call 911 if it is an emergency.Amherst County Fire and EMS