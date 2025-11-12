Restoration Housing launches affordable housing project in historic Belmont neighborhood

Construction began Wednesday morning on a home in the historic Belmont neighborhood that will be restored to provide affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness next year.

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction began Wednesday morning on a home in the historic Belmont neighborhood that will be restored to provide affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The event, called “Restoration Kick-Off,” marks Restoration Housing’s 10th project overall and its fifth in this neighborhood. According to the organization, the circa 1900 home suffered severe damage after years of vacancy and a 2023 fire. It was purchased from the Rescue Mission of Roanoke through TAP’s Land Bank in November 2024 and will undergo a complete overhaul to restore its historic details.

The project is expected to be finished in spring 2026, transforming the rehabbed space into two high-quality apartments for individuals or couples transitioning out of homelessness, otherwise known as Permanent Supportive Housing. Through a partnership with Commonwealth Catholic Charities, tenants will also have access to support services to help them build a strong foundation for the future.

Overall, construction will include repairing all original historic materials and installing new plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems; custom cabinets; energy-efficient appliances; and granite countertops. Each of the two units will feature a private entrance with a covered porch, one bedroom with a large closet, a four-piece bathroom, in-unit laundry, a full kitchen, and a living area.

Restoration Housing has secured pledged funding through Home Safe and Community Development Block Grant funds from the City of Roanoke. The organization will also syndicate Historic Tax Credits to cover construction costs.