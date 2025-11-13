Free at-home grease recycling kits available through Dec. 31 in Lynchburg and Bedford County

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Hill City and Bedford County are reminding residents about the importance of properly disposing of and recycling cooking oils and grease.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Lynchburg and Bedford County are reminding residents about the importance of properly disposing of and recycling cooking oils and grease.

Lynchburg Water Resources and Bedford Regional Water Authority have teamed up to offer free at-home grease disposal kits. These kits help contain drippings from holiday meals. The collected grease will then be recycled into environmentally friendly biofuel.

Both organizations say one of the biggest problems in local sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease in the pipes. When poured down the drain, this can cause blockages, leading to costly and unsafe overflows into backyards, forests, and streams.

The free grease collection kits include a funnel, can lid, sponge, dish scraper, and informational handouts on how to use the items and properly dispose of grease.

Community members can pick up these at-home recycling kits now through Dec. 31 at the following locations during regular hours:

Lynchburg locations

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

Templeton Center (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

Lynchburg Regional Water Resources Recovery Facility (year-round, pick-up and drop-off)

Lynchburg Community Market (holiday season, kit pick-up only – no drop-off service)

Bedford County locations