Peace of Pie Pizzeria holds ‘No Neighbor Hungry’ program

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Two Altavista restaurants are also stepping up to help families who are struggling to put food on the table.

The government shutdown may be over, but Peace of Pie Pizzeria is keeping its “No Neighbor Hungry” program going strong.

10 News spoke with co-owner Breezy Peterson, who said they saw too many people in Altavista struggling to buy food — so they decided to do something about it.

Anyone who walks in hungry gets a full meal: pasta, a sub, salad and sides.

“Once people got an idea of what’s going on, a lot of donations started coming in. So now it’s not out of our pocket anymore, it’s great. Most people want to help, they just don’t have a way, and we do,” Peterson said.

Breezy walked me through how they hand out the food, step by step. For employees like Leah Tuggle, being part of this means a lot.

“I feel like we don’t see a lot of that these days, so it feels really nice to know that the community is going to come together and do what they can to help people,” Tuggle said.

Even with the high demand, the team at Peace of Pie is working extra hours to keep the program going.

And they’re not alone — Broad Street Deli is doing something similar with its “Thanksgiving Lovefeast.”

“One of our mottos here is you never leave the Broad Street Deli hungry. In response to the government shutdown, as I said before, as a man of faith, I believe the government can shut down, but the kingdom never does,” Broad Street owner and operator Larry Hayward said.

Both programs plan to keep helping families throughout November.