Crews respond to brush fire in Southern Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Fire departments are responding to a large brush fire that is taking place in Franklin County on Sunday, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department said.

BVFD said the fire started when a tree fell on a power line. As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, the fire is estimated to involve between three and five acres and is about 50% contained.

Authorities believe the fire could burn for a few days. Both the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and the Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.