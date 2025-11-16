Skip to main content
Crews respond to brush fire in Southern Franklin County

Photo of the Southwestern Franklin County brush fire on Nov. 16, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Fire departments are responding to a large brush fire that is taking place in Franklin County on Sunday, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department said.

BVFD said the fire started when a tree fell on a power line. As of 1 p.m. on Sunday, the fire is estimated to involve between three and five acres and is about 50% contained.

Authorities believe the fire could burn for a few days. Both the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and the Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

