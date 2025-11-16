Dolly’s twist on ‘Christmas Carol’ brings Smoky Mountain magic to Roanoke

Dolly Parton address attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ROANOKE, Va. – You’re in for a special holiday treat, if you love Dolly Parton, because her unique adaptation of a classic tale of a Christmas Carol makes its way to Roanoke’s Berglund Center on November 25.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol features original songs written by country music legend Dolly Parton herself. The show promises to blend holiday spirit with the soul of the Smoky Mountains.

Recommended Videos

Set against the backdrop of 1930s East Tennessee, this musical transforms Ebenezer Scrooge into a cold-hearted mining company owner, whose Christmas Eve is disrupted by visits from his deceased business partner and three ghosts.

Event Details