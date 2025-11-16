Skip to main content
Dolly’s twist on ‘Christmas Carol’ brings Smoky Mountain magic to Roanoke

The show is taking place November 25 and tickets are on sale now.

Keshia Lynn, Multimedia Journalist

Dolly Parton address attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dolly Parton speaks to a audience gathered o celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The library is now available to all 120 counties of Kentucky and provides books to children up to the age of 5 free books. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Dolly Parton, left, speaks with Brittany Beshear, center, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The library is now available to all 120 counties of Kentucky and provides books to children up to the age of 5 free books. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Dolly Parton speaks to a audience gathered to celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The library is now available to all 120 counties of Kentucky and provides books to children up to the age of 5 free books. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Dolly Parton speaks to a audience gathered to celebrate the expansion of the Imagination Library of Kentucky at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The library is now available to all 120 counties of Kentucky and provides free books to children up to the age of 5. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library ,Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dolly Parton addresses attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dolly Parton addresses attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dolly Parton address attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ROANOKE, Va. – You’re in for a special holiday treat, if you love Dolly Parton, because her unique adaptation of a classic tale of a Christmas Carol makes its way to Roanoke’s Berglund Center on November 25.

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol features original songs written by country music legend Dolly Parton herself. The show promises to blend holiday spirit with the soul of the Smoky Mountains.

Set against the backdrop of 1930s East Tennessee, this musical transforms Ebenezer Scrooge into a cold-hearted mining company owner, whose Christmas Eve is disrupted by visits from his deceased business partner and three ghosts.

Event Details

  • Date: November 25th, 2025
  • Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke
  • Tickets: Currently available for purchase. You can purchase them here.

