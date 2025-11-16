Dolly’s twist on ‘Christmas Carol’ brings Smoky Mountain magic to Roanoke

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ROANOKE, Va. – You’re in for a special holiday treat, if you love Dolly Parton, because her unique adaptation of a classic tale of a Christmas Carol makes its way to Roanoke’s Berglund Center on November 25.
Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol features original songs written by country music legend Dolly Parton herself. The show promises to blend holiday spirit with the soul of the Smoky Mountains.
Set against the backdrop of 1930s East Tennessee, this musical transforms Ebenezer Scrooge into a cold-hearted mining company owner, whose Christmas Eve is disrupted by visits from his deceased business partner and three ghosts.
Event Details
Date: November 25th, 2025
Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke
Tickets: Currently available for purchase. You can purchase them here.
