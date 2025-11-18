Community survey open as Lynchburg continues search for next Chief of Police

LYCNHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has opened a community survey as part of their search for the city’s next Chief of Police.

The survey is asking residents to "share their perspectives on the qualities, experience and priorities that should guide the search for the next Chief of Police."

Recommended Videos

The survey will be open from Tuesday to Nov. 25, 2025. You can take the survey here.

A “Community Input Session” will also be held at the Heritage High School Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information on the search process, click here.