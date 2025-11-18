Rockbridge County Public Schools prepare meals for students in need for Thanksgiving break

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Thanksgiving is next week, and some schools in our area are working to make sure food insecurity is not a problem for students this season.

Officials at Rockbridge County Public Schools are preparing meal bags for students to have while they are away on Thanksgiving break. 10 News spoke with the director of school services, who says the need for programs like this was greater this year.

“We saw a need with the students and the familes alot of them relying on the different agencies to get through the holiday times and uh we just wanted to step up and help our kids the best we could during this time.” Matthew Crossman, director of school services at Rockbridge County Public Schools

Over 380 meals are set to be distributed next week.