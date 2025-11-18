Skip to main content
Local News

Two men arrested and charged following investigation into internet crimes against children in Campbell County

Sloan (Left) Ogden (Right) (Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail) (BRJ2025)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested two Campbell County residents following a joint investigation with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators announced that they had arrested 29-year-old Dustin Sloan of Lynchburg and 19-year-old Gregory Ogden Jr. of Concord on Monday.

Sloan has been charged with the following:

  • One (1) count of §18.2-374.1:1 (A) – Possession of Child Pornography
  • One (1) count of §18.2-374.1:1 (C) – Distribution of Child Pornography

Ogden has been charged with the following:

  • Ten (10) counts of §18.2-374.1:1 (A) – Possession of Child Pornography
  • One (1) count of §18.2-374.1 (A)(ii) – Production of Child Pornography
  • Two (2) counts of §18.2-361.01 (B)(v) – Sexual Abuse of Animals

The investigation remains ongoing.

