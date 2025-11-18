Two men arrested and charged following investigation into internet crimes against children in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested two Campbell County residents following a joint investigation with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Investigators announced that they had arrested 29-year-old Dustin Sloan of Lynchburg and 19-year-old Gregory Ogden Jr. of Concord on Monday.
Recommended Videos
Sloan has been charged with the following:
- One (1) count of §18.2-374.1:1 (A) – Possession of Child Pornography
- One (1) count of §18.2-374.1:1 (C) – Distribution of Child Pornography
Ogden has been charged with the following:
- Ten (10) counts of §18.2-374.1:1 (A) – Possession of Child Pornography
- One (1) count of §18.2-374.1 (A)(ii) – Production of Child Pornography
- Two (2) counts of §18.2-361.01 (B)(v) – Sexual Abuse of Animals
The investigation remains ongoing.