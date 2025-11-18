Two men arrested and charged following investigation into internet crimes against children in Campbell County

Sloan (Left) Ogden (Right) (Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had arrested two Campbell County residents following a joint investigation with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators announced that they had arrested 29-year-old Dustin Sloan of Lynchburg and 19-year-old Gregory Ogden Jr. of Concord on Monday.

Sloan has been charged with the following:

One (1) count of §18.2-374.1:1 (A) – Possession of Child Pornography

One (1) count of §18.2-374.1:1 (C) – Distribution of Child Pornography

Ogden has been charged with the following:

Ten (10) counts of §18.2-374.1:1 (A) – Possession of Child Pornography

One (1) count of §18.2-374.1 (A)(ii) – Production of Child Pornography

Two (2) counts of §18.2-361.01 (B)(v) – Sexual Abuse of Animals

The investigation remains ongoing.