Virginia State Parks launches Ranger Conservation Corps to build future conservation leaders

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Virginia State Parks announced the launch of the Ranger Conservation Corps, a new internship program designed to create career pathways in outdoor recreation and conservation.

The Virginia Service and the Park Ranger Career Development Program, RCC, provides hands-on immersive training for interns in a wide range of park operations, offering multiple career track options.

“This program is an investment in the future of Virginia State Parks and in the people who will carry forward our commitment to conservation, recreation and education,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “Ranger Conservation Corps will prepare the next generation of leaders while positively benefiting our parks and visitors.”

The application period for the 2026 cohort will run from Dec. 15, 2025 through Jan 9. 2026. There are multiple opportunities available but space is limited.

Selected interns will begin service in summer 2026, working an average of 35 to 40 hours per week. Program length varies by track, ranging from 12 weeks initially to 9 months for future opportunities.

Program highlights

Diverse opportunities: Intern positions will include education and interpretation placements, park operations internships and final capstone project roles. Participants will also have opportunities for future internships.

Flexible placement: In most cases interns, will serve in parks with available housing.

Career pathways: The program provides structured experiences to prepare participants for long-term careers with DCR, state parks and other conservation organizations.

For more information on the program, click here.