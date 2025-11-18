Virginia Tech professor hosts potluck, challenging students to create dishes featuring invasive species

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We all know about invasive species, especially as spotted lanternflies impacted much of our area throughout the summer. Luckily, a Virginia Tech professor is getting creative while teaching students at the school about invasive species.

Dr. Jacob Barney has taught a class on invasive species for 15 years. To end the class each year, he hosts a potluck of dishes made by his students - with a catch. The students have to use an invasive species as an ingredient.

“I was trying to think of a fun thing to do at the end of the semester to get everybody together. To allow some creativity to enter the class as well. And I thought, well a lot of these things are edible so let’s do a potluck. and it’s been a major hit. We’ve been doing it fifteen years and it’s probably one of the best days of the semester actually.” Dr. Jacob Barney, Professor in School of Environmental Sciences

Over the years, students have come up with incredibly unique recipes, which has led to Barney trying over 50 different invasive species.

“Kudzu, Feral Pigs, Catfish, and oh insects, all manner of crazy things that either maybe you didn’t know was invasive or maybe didn’t know that was edible. So, a lot of creativity has gone into it.” Dr. Jacob Barney, Professor in School of Environmental Sciences

Students get a chance to flex their creative muscles, and many take the opportunity to share what species are causing issues in their hometown.

“Definitely over the years some students have gone back home over Thanksgiving break. Collected some things. I always like when there’s a little bit of local flair to what the students bring. There’s often a little bit of an international element of bringing things that are maybe not problems here. But are known problematic species elsewhere.” Dr. Jacob Barney, Professor in School of Environmental Sciences

It may be a fun way to end the season, but many of these species don't make a great meal.