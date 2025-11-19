Roanoke officials announce winning names that will be on city snowplows this winter

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Ronaoke announced the winning names that will be on snowplows this winter. There are 20 in total.
The following 20 winners were announced, and the city thanked everyone for submitting their creative ideas:
- The Blizzard of Oz
- Plowasasaurus Rex
- Catch My Drift
- The Chillbilly
- Big Bertha
- Snow-noke Express
- Snow Flaking Way
- Dolly Plowtown
- Frosty’s Nightmare
- Snowzilla
- The Thaw Patrol
- Sergeant McFlurry
- Roanoke Thaw Enforcement
- Scoop Dogg
- Plowabunga
- Salt Barn Sally
- Plowzilla
- Snow Mater
- Plows-R-Us
- Snow Bueno