Hawks top Buffaloes 56-55 in dramatic region 2C football matchup

The Gretna Hawks and Floyd County Buffaloes faced off in a high-stakes Region 2C football game that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Floyd County was looking to spring an upset against the Hawks, who were just a season removed from a region final appearance.

The Hawks trailed 28-34 going into the second half but quickly mounted a comeback.

Quarterback Rayshaun Logan showed his elite skills, dropping back before deciding to run the ball himself. He went airborne into the end zone, giving Gretna a 35-34 lead.

Floyd County responded with a trick play. They flipped the ball to Gabe Hullett, who scored a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Floyd County took a 42-35 lead.

Gretna answered back with a strong counterattack. Khalil Waller broke a tackle and powered his way to the end zone, tying the game at 42.

The Hawks then took a 49-42 lead, but a fumble by Sam Phillips near the end zone allowed Floyd County to recover the ball. The referees ruled it a touchdown, tying the game at 49.

In the final moments, the Hawks scored a short touchdown, with Phillips making the play himself to take a 56-55 lead.

A botched extra point attempt by Gretna ended the game, but the Hawks held on to win a thrilling 56-55 victory over Floyd County.

