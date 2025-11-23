Illuminights stirs up holiday spirit with their opening night

ROANOKE, Va. – On Nov. 22, around 1,500 people went to Explore Park in Roanoke to see all the lights and holiday festivities that could only be provided by Illuminights.

“It gets you into the Christmas spirit,” Clay Tate said. “Everyone is very nice and very helpful.”

It has become a family tradition for hundreds of people within Roanoke, who are eager to see the different light displays Illuminights has to offer.

“I think seeing over 650,000 lights is pretty remarkable,” Roanoke County Assistant Director of Tourism Kelly Brammer said. “Parks People really enjoy this and it’s become a family tradition for so many people in our community.”

There are more than just lights to enjoy; Food vendors offer a quick bite to eat, while hot cocoa vendors offer a warm drink on the trail.

Attendants can also get their Christmas shopping done early at the visitor center, which offers gifts from local vendors, and fire pits offer opportunities to roast marshmallows.

“There’s a lot of interactive things on the trail. We have fog machines, bubble machines, snow,” Brammer said. “So it just really depends you can go at your own pace, maybe 15 minutes or maybe 45 minutes if you want to do the cool photo ops.”

Illuminights will be running on select days all the way until Jan. 4. To buy tickets, you can visit our website for more information.