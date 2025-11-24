30 Days of Hope: Meet Wynter!

Seventeen-year-old Wynter is known for her laid-back charm and easy sense of humor.

nightstandShe loves Christmas, adores Disney classics like Moana and Lilo & Stitch, and lights up when talking about her favorite hobbies — especially those that let her learn and create.

“One thing that I would like to learn is sign language. I know some stuff in sign language. Like this is ‘water,’ I think it is,” she said, proudly demonstrating the signs she’s picked up so far.

Wynter isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty or try something new. She enjoys working on cars, skateboarding and diving into anything related to science. She’s especially proud of the projects she’s built in school.

“A folding lap desk, we made that in school. A nightstand,” she said, talking about the carpentry pieces she built herself.

Her dream jobs? NASCAR driver, mechanic or carpenter.

More than anything, Wynter dreams of a family that brings out the best in each other — a home filled with laughter, warmth and genuine happiness.

“Happy and playful,” she said, describing the kind of environment where she knows she would thrive. “I would like to see them smile. Joyful. The family has to be joyful.”

Wynter would blossom with caregivers who enjoy spending time together, share her interests and create opportunities for adventure. She longs for simple, meaningful moments — going out for activities, laughing together and feeling accepted for exactly who she is.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Wynter, click here.

You can also learn more about Wynter here.