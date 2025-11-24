Court documents link gang activity Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Members of the Bloods and Crips gangs may be connected to a May shooting that injured three people in downtown Roanoke, according to a search warrant filed on November 18th.

The documents say the shooting was the result of a disagreement between several people involved with different gangs in the city. Police point to groups operating in the Villa Heights and Melrose neighborhoods as the two responsible for the shooting. They say some members of these gangs have affiliations with Bloods and Crips.

The documents also identified six total neighborhood gangs operating in Roanoke. These gangs have been forming alliances recently, with two in the midst of a gang war.

Roanoke Police Department declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. However, authorities are asking anyone with information about gang activity or the May shooting to contact them. They can be reached at (540)344-8500.