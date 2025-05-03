Skip to main content
Local News

Large Police Presence Overnight in Downtown Roanoke

10 News is investigating a large early-morning police response near Market Street in Downtown Roanoke.

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Downtown Roanoke, Roanoke Police
10 News is investigating a large early-morning police response near Market Street in Downtown Roanoke.

ROANOKE, VA – 10 News is looking into a large police response that took place early Saturday morning in downtown Roanoke near Market Street.

A viewer contacted us around 1:00 a.m., describing a frantic scene with people running in multiple directions.

Photos from the area show police tape blocking off a wide section, stretching from the parking lot of 202 Social House to Corned Beef & Co.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

We’ve reached out to Roanoke Police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.



