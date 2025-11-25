Virginia State Police warns public of scam calls

Virginia State Police is warning the public of spoof calls that appear to come from Law Enforcement agencies claiming if they don’t pay an amount of money they will be arrested.
Officials say they have been receiving calls that their 375-900 number is being used to generate such calls demanding money, and if not paid, they would be arrested. VSP does not collect money in any form for the court system or fines.
Recommended Videos
Tips if you receive these calls.
- Hang up the phone and look up the number by phone book or internet and call the agency the caller claimed to work for. (they will try and prevent this from happening and try to keep you on the phone)
- Do not let them threaten you by saying the longer you wait to pay, the more you will have to pay. (they are not coming to arrest you)
- Do not give them account numbers and do not put money on cards they tell you to buy at a store. (courts and police do not do business that way).
- Do not panic, they are trying to scare you into paying, by not giving you time to think things through.