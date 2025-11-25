Virginia State Police warns public of scam calls

Virginia State Police is warning the public of spoof calls that appear to come from Law Enforcement agencies claiming if they don’t pay an amount of money they will be arrested.

Officials say they have been receiving calls that their 375-900 number is being used to generate such calls demanding money, and if not paid, they would be arrested. VSP does not collect money in any form for the court system or fines.

Recommended Videos

Tips if you receive these calls.