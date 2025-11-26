Gleaning for the World seeking volunteers for Giving Tuesday initiative

CONCORD, Va. – It’s the season of giving, and Gleaning for the World is seeking volunteers for its Giving Tuesday initiative.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gleaning will hold a Volunteer Open House at its Concord-based Volunteer Center. While Giving Tuesday is traditionally dedicated to financial donations, the humanitarian organization is encouraging community members to give their time.

Volunteers can choose how long they want to participate, whether it’s 30 minutes, half a day or the full 10 hours. Several volunteer projects will be available, and light refreshments will be provided.

“Our community always shows incredible generosity on Giving Tuesday,” Jeane Smiley-Mason, Gleaning’s President explained. “By giving your time, you’re helping us prepare and deliver critical supplies to people in need—right here at home and around the world.”

For more information about the Volunteer Open House or other volunteer opportunities, contact Gleaning For The World at 434-993-3600, email info@gftw.org, or reach out via Facebook or Instagram.