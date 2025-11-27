How to save on rising winter heating bills amid utility rate increases

Winter-like temperatures also mean rising costs to heat your home. Those costs are growing as state regulators have approved rate hikes recently sought by utilities.

On Tuesday, the State Corporation Commission ordered a rate increase that averages $11.24 per month for the average Dominion Energy residential customer in Virginia, which is lower than the utility requested. That will take effect in January.

Last week, it granted a $4.36 per month increase on average for Appalachian Power, although that won’t take effect until March. That follows legislation passed this year that prohibits rate increases for Appalachian Power from taking effect between Nov. 1 and the end of February.

The utility said it is trying to balance rising operating costs and new investments with keeping costs manageable for consumers.

“And they’re telling us, you know, if costs are going up, I should be getting a better service, better product,” said George Porter, director of communications for Appalachian Power. “And we believe that, and we understand that as well. So we’ve tried to figure out ways to be more cost effective, but also how do we increase reliability?”

Porter said now is the time to be vigilant around your home.

“Just make sure those windows are squared away, make sure there’s no drafts under your doors,” he said. “You can also, if there are appliances that you’re not using, you can unplug them, because if they’re plugged in, they’re using power. And if they use power, they’ll cost you money.”

A rate hike was approved for Columbia Gas earlier this year. As costs often rise during winter, a spokesman said tracking usage can go a long way toward minimizing increases.

“You can look at your bills and see what your monthly energy consumption is, and then you can take steps to reduce that energy consumption,” said Lee Gierczynski, a spokesman for Columbia Gas. “You can get yourself a programmable thermostat or a smart thermostat that you can control from your mobile phone. And when you’re away during the day... Adjust your thermostat down a few degrees or when you’re sleeping at night. And that can make a big difference in your energy bills.”

Both Columbia Gas and Appalachian Power told 10 News they offer resources to help those who might be struggling to pay their bills.

“We want to make sure that customers stay safe and warm in their homes throughout the winter months,” Gierczynski said. “So if customers are having financial struggles, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”