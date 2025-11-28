Saint Francis Service Dogs Angel Tree helps pups find holiday cheer

Saint Francis Service Dogs’ Angel Tree event is back and ready to spread some holiday cheer to the puppies and dogs in training! These furry future heroes are hoping for treats, toys, and all the fun goodies to make their season bright—and you can help make it happen.

Getting involved is easy and fun! You can visit one of the many Angel Tree locations around town—like Tanglewood Mall, Valley View Mall, or Mill Mountain Coffee—and pick an ornament off the tree. Each ornament represents a special pup and lists the goodies they’d love to receive.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve picked your angel, shop for their wish list items at your favorite stores, wrap them up, attach the ornament, and drop off your gift at one of the convenient collection spots, such as Saint Francis Service Dogs’ headquarters or Mill Mountain Coffee.

If you prefer to shop from your couch in your holiday pajamas, no worries! The Angel Tree wishlist is also available online through Amazon. You can have your gifts shipped directly to the training center or drop them off in person during business hours.

Every treat, toy, and gift you donate helps these service dogs in training stay happy, healthy, and ready to change lives. Plus, it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit while supporting an amazing cause.

The Saint Francis team sends warm wishes for a happy and safe holiday season and thanks everyone who joins in to make tails wag and hearts smile this year!