Law enforcement searching for three suspects following breaking and entering incidents in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for three suspects following breaking and entering incidents that occurred in Wytheville during Thanksgiving week, Wytheville Police Department said.

WPD said three individuals were caught on video at the Edgemont property on Chapman Road owned by First Church throughout the week. One video shows two suspects on the property on Monday around 8:18 p.m., and another video shows a single suspect on the property around 12:21 a.m. on Friday.

All three suspects are believed to have caused significant damage to the property while breaking and entering. If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact the Wytheville Police Department at wpdtips@wytheville.org, or call their tip line at (276) 223-3310. You can also contact their non-emergency number at (276) 223-3300.

