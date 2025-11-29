Two people, three pets displaced following Salem house fire

Photo of the aftermath of Salem house fire on Nov. 29.

SALEM, Va. – Two people and three pets have been displaced following a house fire that occurred in Salem early Saturday morning, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they responded to the 2600 block of Wildwood Road around 3:46 a.m. on Saturday following reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire was found coming out of the basement.

Authorities said the fire was knocked down in around five minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said the damage has resulted in two occupants being displaced, along with two dogs and a cat. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire and an estimate of the damage.