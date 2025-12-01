🎄We wanna see your dazzling holiday lights, decorations

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer! As you deck your halls with sparkling holiday lights and decorations, be sure to send us your pics through Pin It!

A time of cheer and goodwill, this time of the year is always wrapped with so much excitement. 🎄✨

Recommended Videos

Help us get into the holiday spirit by sending photos of your Christmas decorations our way through Pin It.

Whether that’s Christmas trees and other holiday decorations or twinkling fairy lights, we’d love to show off your photos!

Here’s how it works:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Holidays channel

Select the category for your photo,

Include a description (optional),

Hit submit,

Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

When you upload your photos to Pin It, they will appear in the gallery below.

You’ll even have the chance to be featured on-air and online.

While you’re at it, have a favorite dish or recipe that you like whipping up just in time for the holiday season? Enter our Pin It to Win It: Holiday Foodie Edition for a chance to be featured on 10 News!