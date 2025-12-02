Life Ring Foundation donates $1.25 million to expand pediatric cancer care at Carilion Children’s

Marking a significant milestone in helping children fight cancer in Southwest Virginia, the Life Ring Foundation doubled it’s pledge to support pediatric cancer care at Carilion Children’s. The Life Ring foundation presented a $1.25 million gift to Carilion Children’s Tuesday, Southwest Virginia’s local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, in support of pediatric cancer care and blood disorders.

Kelly Woolwine, president of the Life Ring Foundation, said, “It’s not like fighting kids’ cancer is a brand new thing here, but you also can’t have too many tools and too many resources when it comes to fighting it.”

Kelly and Jessica Woolwine, co-founders of the Lifering Foundation, donated $1.25 million to Carilion Children’s. Their personal experience with cancer drives their commitment.

Jessica Woolwine shared, “It was such a dark path when our daughter was diagnosed with cancer and we’ve had a tremendous journey but she’s here now with us fighting and now we get to see the fruits of all of this hard work.”

The donation will allow Carilion Children’s to provide critical, immediate care and treatment for children and their families. It will nearly double clinical and support staff by adding seven new positions.

Dr. Andrew Herman, chair of pediatrics at Carilion Clinic, said, “It’s so uplifting to see this sort of donation to help us as physicians and healthcare workers to help us care for the children of Southwest Virginia.”

The funding will support patient care now and in the future, aligning with the long-term vision for pediatric cancer care at the new Carilion Taubman Cancer Center set to open in Roanoke in 2028.

Kelly Woolwine added, “So hopefully we can make a den and go from a place in the Roanoke Valley where not only do you not have to leave to get the absolute best options, but you might have to come here to get the absolute best options.”