Man sentenced to life for first-degree murder of 80-year-old woman in South Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man who pleaded guilty to murdering an 80-year-old woman in South Roanoke has been sentenced to life in prison.

In February 2025, Kurt Davis murdered Susan Williams outside her Chrystal Spring apartment, as previously reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Williams with severe facial injuries, and then found Davis nearby with blood on him. According to a criminal complaint, Davis admitted to killing Williams by hitting her in the head with a rock to “keep the peace.”

Williams was well known within the community as a public servant and is remembered for her kind spirit and willingness to help others.

Davis pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge during his arraignment back in August.