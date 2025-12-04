Buena Vista police warn drivers after spike in vehicle break-ins

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista’s Police Department are warning drivers following a recent increase in thefts from cars. Three vehicles were reported broken into yesterday morning between 24th and 29th streets, according to the Buena Vista Police Department.

Assistant Chief of Police David Clements said most of the break-ins have been crimes of opportunity, targeting unlocked cars. “We had three vehicles that were reported robbed essentially,” he said.

Clements detailed the stolen items, including IDs, wallets, purses, expensive tools, and unwrapped Christmas presents. He noted the vehicles were parked near alleyways, away from main streets.

Residents are urged to take simple precautions to protect themselves:

Lock your vehicles

Take your valuables out of the car

Park your car in a well-lit area

Leave lights outside of your home on

Invest in surveillance cameras if possible

Safe Watch Partnership Program

The police department is also promoting the Buena Vista Safe Watch partnership, a program launched over the summer. It encourages residents and businesses to register their surveillance cameras to help law enforcement in investigations.

“For surveillance cameras, we have started a program where residents and businesses let us know if they have those cameras,” Clements said. The program does not give police direct access to cameras but helps build a map of where cameras are located.

“We’re building basically a map or a registry so we know where to go, we know who to talk to,” he added.

The investigation into the recent break-ins is ongoing.

Residents interested in learning more or registering their security cameras with the Safe Watch program can contact the Buena Vista Police Department at communityresource@bvcity.org.

The department emphasizes that private information will remain confidential and officers will only reach out if footage could assist in a criminal investigation.