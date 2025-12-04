City of Lynchburg to help identify and replace lead water service lines at no cost to customers

On Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., the Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing at City Hall, located at 900 Church Street, to discuss a proposed increase in real property taxes.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Water Resources recently launched Pure Pipe Lynchburg, a multi-year initiative designed to meet the requirements of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lead and copper compliance regulations.

The federal mandates, which were first introduced in 2021, require all water utilities in the country to develop a complete inventory of water service line materials in their respective water distribution systems and to remove all lead service lines by 2037.

Officials said the City’s initial inventory was successfully submitted to the Virginia Department of Health and published on the City’s website in 2024, and required notifications were mailed to customers believed to have lead, galvanised and unknown water service line materials. Starting this week a second round of required notifications are being mailed to customers with lead, galvanised and unknown service lines.

As part of the City’s commitment to safeguarding public health, LWR’s Pure Pipe Lynchburg program is offering comprehensive support to customers by assisting with water service line identification and replacement. Residents who receive a notification of a lead or “galvanised requiring replacement” (GRR) service line will be provided with information about the City’s replacement program.

“By offering free service line identification and replacement, we are eliminating one of the biggest hurdles families face in protecting their home’s plumbing,” said Timothy Mitchell, Director of Lynchburg Water Resources. “Each household’s participation helps move us closer to eliminating any remaining lead service lines in the water delivery system.”

According to officials, to encourage participation in the program, the City is providing residents with an extensive suite of tools through the dedicated Pure Pipe Lynchburg webpage, which can be found here. ,

“We’re proud that Lynchburg’s drinking water quality exceeds all state and federal standards,” Mitchell said. “The Pure Pipe Lynchburg program is an investment in our community’s long-term health and aims to strengthen the community’s trust placed in us to deliver a reliable supply of clean and safe drinking water.”