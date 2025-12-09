Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about packages being stolen from mailboxes

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about porch pirates in the area.
Authorities said they have received several reports of packages stolen from mailboxes on the western side of the county.
The sheriff’s office asks residents to report any thefts and provide deputies with details about what was taken.
They advise residents to:
- Avoid leaving mail in mailboxes overnight
- Contact the post office to arrange package pickup if possible
- Use tracking numbers to monitor delivery times
- Set up cameras
Most importantly, if you see someone stealing packages, call the sheriff’s office immediately. Do not approach the suspect.