Downtown Roanoke’s Fork in the Market hopes to reopen this week after June fire

ROANOKE, Va. – The Fork in the Market in downtown Roanoke could soon be firing up the grills and cranking up the music again as it hopes to reopen this week.

This comes after the restaurant temporarily closed in June 2025 after a fire.

Recommended Videos

A Star City favorite, the Fork in the Market posted on social media that it is optimistic about reopening this week but is waiting on final confirmation.

“All signs point to a triumphant return THIS WEEK,” the Fork in the Market said in part. “We’ll announce the exact day the moment we get the green light. So stay tuned, stay thirsty, and keep your eyes on this page like a hawk circling a footlong chili dog…Because the Fork is ready to roar back to life, and you’re all invited to the grand re-awakening!”