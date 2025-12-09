VDOT and State Police warn of hazardous road conditions in southwest Virginia amid snowfall

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and State Police are urging residents to stay off roads as snowfall continues across southwest Virginia, with conditions expected to worsen into the evening hours.

“We really advise people to stay home tonight,” says VDOT spokesperson Jenna Zibton, noting that the combination of dropping temperatures, reduced visibility, and increased afternoon commute traffic creates particularly hazardous conditions.

VDOT has deployed hundreds of crews and contractors across a 12-county region in southwest Virginia, working in 12-hour shifts since overnight hours. While crews are working continuously, officials emphasize that drivers should not expect completely clear roads even after plowing. Some snow and ice may remain on road surfaces, and conditions can change rapidly with continuing snowfall and dropping temperatures.

“Our primary focus is interstates and primary roads until the snow stops,” Zibton explains. Crews are actively plowing areas with two or more inches of accumulation while treating other sections with abrasives and salt. Even after roads are plowed, drivers should remain cautious as surfaces may not be completely clear of snow and ice.

State Police report crash numbers have already exceeded Friday’s total of 58 incidents. “This isn’t a time to be out driving around looking at the pretty snow,” warns Rick Garletts, Regional Public Information Officer for Virginia State Police. “If you have to go out, reduce your speed, wear your seatbelts, go only where you need to go.”

Problem Areas and Specific Concerns:

Franklin County has emerged as a particular trouble spot, with numerous disabled vehicles and crashes

Bridges, overpasses, and mountainous areas present the greatest challenges

Current temperatures around 30-32 degrees are creating treacherous conditions, especially in higher elevations

Plowed roads may still have snow pack or icy patches

For those who must travel on I-81 or other highways, VDOT advises:

Maintain extra distance between vehicles

Watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses

Be aware that shaded areas will ice first

Consider delaying travel into tomorrow morning due to overnight refreezing

Don’t assume a plowed road is completely clear of snow and ice

“Mother Nature has its own timetable,” Zibton notes, explaining that the transition to clearing secondary roads will vary by location depending on conditions. “As soon as we can clear those primaries and interstates, we will start moving to those secondary roads.”

The situation has been deteriorating throughout the day. While roads may appear clear, officials emphasize this can be deceptive. “The roadway may look black, but that doesn’t mean there’s not slush, ice, or snow on the road,” Garletts warns. This is particularly true for plowed surfaces, which may still harbor patches of packed snow or ice that can create hazardous driving conditions.

Critical Safety Guidelines:

Clear ALL snow from vehicles before driving

Remove snow from vehicle roofs to prevent hazards to other drivers

Ensure headlights and taillights are visible

Clean all windows for maximum visibility

If Encountering a Crash Scene:

Do not stop at the scene

Slow down and pass safely

Find a secure location to call 911

Avoid becoming a pedestrian near accident sites

“The more vehicles that stop at a crash scene, the more problems we have,” Garletts explains. “People get out of their vehicles and start walking around, and then all of a sudden we have people sliding into pedestrians on the road.”

For residents on back roads, which will be addressed after primary routes are cleared, officials stress the importance of proper equipment: “Make sure you’ve got a four-wheel drive or you’re going slow enough that you can maintain control of that vehicle or just stay at home,” advises Garletts.

The primary factor in most crashes today has been excessive speed for conditions. Law enforcement warns that those who venture out and become involved in a crash will likely receive a citation, as current conditions do not support unnecessary travel.

VDOT’s multi-layered response includes crews in the field, monitoring through traffic operations centers, and coordination with contractors. Officials expect conditions to remain hazardous through the overnight hours, with particular concern about refreezing on roads, bridges, and overpasses. Even as crews work to clear roads, motorists should understand that some snow pack and ice may remain on treated surfaces, requiring continued caution and reduced speeds.